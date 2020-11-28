A Perrysville man was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a news release from Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps.

Craig Neher, 43, has been charged with sexual misconduct with child under 14 and sexual battery.

Police executed a search warrant at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in Perrysville.

Police found Neher was receiving and distributing illegal child photographs through an online app and had committed sexual misconduct with a minor.

Neher is being held at the Vermillion County Jail without bond. Federal Charges are pending.

