A Perrysville man was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a news release from Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Craig Neher, 43, has been charged with sexual misconduct with child under 14 and sexual battery.
Police executed a search warrant at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in Perrysville.
Police found Neher was receiving and distributing illegal child photographs through an online app and had committed sexual misconduct with a minor.
Neher is being held at the Vermillion County Jail without bond. Federal Charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.