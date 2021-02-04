Carolyn Hanley, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — and Notre Dame fan — on Thursday received her second COVID-19 vaccine, the 10,000th vaccination administered by Union Health at the Landsbaum Clinic.

As vaccination clinic staff watched, LPN Carol Lutes administered the Moderna vaccine in Hanley’s left arm. “Thank you,” Hanley told Lutes as those watching applauded — and Hanley joined them.

Hanley, 83, said she felt “grateful, blessed, happy, safer, healthier and glad to do this for my family and friends and the community of Terre Haute.” She had another reason to get vaccinated. “I’m not ready to go yet,” she said.

To those who might be hesitant to get a vaccine, she said, “I think about John Kennedy’s words years ago ... when he said, ‘Don’t ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’ This is the least we can do. Any of us.”

Hanley, formerly a secretary at Sacred Heart Church, has six children, 14 grandchildren and is awaiting her 11th great grandchild. “There have been a lot of things I’ve missed this year.” She’s missed graduations, birthdays and weddings that had to be postponed; when the family gathers, 42 members typically are present.

“I’m looking forward to next year,” she said.

Lutes, who came out of retirement to help with the Union Health vaccination clinic, said it was an easy decision. “I jumped at the chance to come out and do what I can to vaccinate the community and make it a healthier place.”

The Union Health vaccination clinic at Landsbaum Center, open since Dec. 18, is currently administering 500 vaccinations per day, or 2,500 per week, to those eligible, said Mike King, Union Health spokesman. More than 1,600 doses have been given to those 80 and over, and another 1,400 doses to those ages 70-79. As of Monday, vaccine eligibility expanded to those 65 and up.

Union also has been vaccinating health care workers.

Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We are currently on pace to begin vaccinations at 600 per day starting as soon as the state confirms our dosage amounts. We hope that will begin as early as next week,” King said. “If that’s the case, we’ll be going to 3,000 vaccinations per week.”

The 10,000 vaccines given to-date have been administered to those primarily from Vigo, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Clay counties.

The clinic is booked with appointments for the next few weeks, but additional appointments should be available by the end of the month. Other vaccination clinics are available in Vigo County and those eligible must register at ourshot.in.gov. or by calling 211.

Vigo ramps up clinics

Meanwhile, a new Vigo County Health Department vaccination clinic offered at the former Sears Automotive center bustled with activity Thursday afternoon, including those getting vaccinations, health care staff administering shots and others volunteering. Others assisting include Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, emergency medical services and Vigo County School Corp. nursing services.

“It’s pretty much all hands on deck,” said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.

The site, which currently has six vaccination stations, opened Monday and has greatly increased the health department’s capacity to give vaccines, Elder said. The clinic is now doing 240 vaccinations per day, or 1,200 per week.

The clinic can expand if more vaccine becomes available. Currently, those eligible for vaccinations are those 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders. “The state makes those decisions” regarding eligibility, she said.

While the clinic is booked through next Thursday, “People can still schedule appointments,” she said, noting that 240 people per day “is quite a bit of openings.”

Those who get a first vaccine dose at the Sears site will return there for the second dose.

Looking to the future, she anticipates more vaccine availability, more people eligible and more clinic locations — but when that will occur remains an unknown. “But whenever it is, we’re ready,” Elder said.

The first day of the new clinic “was a little chaotic. The system kind of crashed with [the state] opening it up to those 65 and over. Once we got all those kinks worked out, it’s been working great,” she said.

Prior to Monday, the health department had vaccinated 1,200 people, and it continues to vaccinate 90 per day at the Vigo County Annex; the clinic at the annex will end once those already scheduled receive their second dose. “We’re getting quite a few people vaccinated just from our two locations,” she said.

Hours at the Sears site are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to about 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Elder anticipates the site will remain open “until we don’t need it anymore.”

Among those getting vaccinated was Terry Jay Favre, 66, who said he is a cancer patient and has other serious health conditions — but still has kept his sense of humor. “It’s a good thing they have it [vaccine clinic] here for people. I’m happy they are doing this. I asked her [the nurse providing the vaccine] if I could pull my truck in and get tires on the back,” he quipped, referencing the former automotive center.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Jeri Taylor, who administered the vaccine, said it was important for her personally to be part of the clinic. “My sister died from COVID, so I wanted to give back,” she said. “I feel like I need to spare any other family going through what our family has been through and I want to be part of the cure.”

Also getting a vaccine was Bill VanVactor, 69, of Terre Haute. “It was a breeze. I’m glad to get it,” he said. He is high-risk and had chemotherapy for cancer a few years ago. “I wanted to be sure to get every protection I can possibly get.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.