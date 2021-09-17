A fatal crash on U.S. 41 in Parke County has resulted in a highway closure south of Lyford.
The Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said the crash involves a pedestrian.
Cole said the crash occurred about 5:14 p.m. and involved a semi with a flat-bed trailer.
The highway will be closed from Lyford south to Parke County Road 900 South -- about two miles north of the Vigo County line -- for several hours during the investigation, police said.
