A pedestrian death is being investigated by the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said Edward Silotto, 51, was struck by a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while he was walking east on U.S. 36 near Dana. Silotto was found by a passerby and later died at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
Phelps said the vehicle that struck Silotto left the scene and has not been located.
Anyone with information on the vehicle that struck Silotto or circumstances as to why he was walking on the highway can contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3838 or by anonymous tip online at https://local.nixle.com/tip/vermillion-county-in/
Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police, Helt Fire and Rescue and Illiana EMS.
