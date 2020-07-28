No injuries are reported in this morning’s apartment fire at Peddle Park retirement living community.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the apartment occupant was away at the time the fire started, and investigators are now examining the scene. The fire was contained to one apartment.

Residents in the apartment building were safely evacuated by staff, Fisher said, and are currently being allowed to return to the dining area of the facility.

City police first responded about 9:45 a.m. and assisted in the evacuation.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, Fisher said.

This article will be updated.