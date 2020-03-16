The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the Deming Park Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 and Easter Bunny pictures April 5 and 6 due to the COVID-19 virus.
They are taking extra precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe as the Governor has recommended any events over 250 participants should be canceled, states the park department's release. "We apologize, but we feel these are the necessary steps that need to be taken."
The Parks Department will offer 25 prefilled candy eggs for residents to host their own Easter egg hunts at home.
Stop by the Torner Community Center in Deming Park March 19 and 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Take a bag or container to transport the eggs.
For more information call the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.
