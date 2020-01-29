AT&T on Wednesday announced its Fixed Wireless Internet for rural and underserved locations is now available to residents and small businesses in parts of seven counties in West Central Indiana, including Parke and Vermillion counties.
The rollout is part of AT&T’s participation in the Connect America Fund, began in 2015. Statewide, service is available to over 36,000 Hoosier homes and businesses in more than 40 counties.
“Internet access has become increasingly important,” said state Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, according to a news release from AT&T. “Almost every business needs it to operate. Our students get online to complete homework. We pay our bills and order goods and services of all kinds through the internet. I’m pleased to see Fixed Wireless Internet is now offered in our community and have no doubt it will prove to be a valuable resource.”
“This is great news for our area,” said state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil. “In today’s world, high-speed connectivity is important, and I’m excited to see the private sector continuing to bring innovative solutions to our rural Indiana communities.”
AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet delivers an internet connection with a minimum download speed of 10 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps. Nationwide, AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet customers typically experience download speeds of 25 Mbps, according to AT&T.
The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business. AT&T says this is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas. The towers used to provide this service are connected to AT&T’s network using AT&T fiber optics.
“AT&T is committed to bringing high-speed internet to as many Hoosiers as possible,” said AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards. “Wireless technologies have increasingly become a leading method to connect consumers and small businesses and Fixed Wireless Internet is changing the game in many Indiana communities.”
To learn more, visit att.com/internet/fixed-wireless.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.