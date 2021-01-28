Parke and Vermillion counties each reported a new COVID-19 death in today's coronavirus update from state health officials.
The Parke County death on Wednesday is the county's ninth attributed to COVID-19. Seven new cases of the virus were reproted for a total of 1,322.
The Vermillion County death on Jan. 23 is the county's 35th attributed to COVID-19. Six new cases of coronavirus were reported for a total of 1,515.
Vigo County added 31 cases for a total of 10,886 with 185 deaths. Vigo County Health Department reported another week of declining cases, but cautioned the public to continue wearing masks, social distance and wash hands.
Sullivan County added seven cases for a total of 1,947 with 53 deaths.
Clay County added 12 cases for a total of 2,269 with a total of 32 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,890 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 619,995 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 9,504 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,930,353 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,920,127 on Wednesday. A total of 6,884,491 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 503,116 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 122,254 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
