The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Parke County.
The patient is self-isolating at home, according to the Parke County Health Department.
Also today, the Vermillion County Department of Health announced that county's second positive case COVID-19 infection. That patient is hospitalized.
Both county agencies said they are working with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection and control protocols are followed.
More than 2,500 cases had been confirmed in the state, with 65 deaths reported statewide, according to the state department of health. More than 14,000 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19.
In a news conference this afternoon, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the number of positive cases is expected to increase in coming weeks, and he urged all Hoosiers to continue social distancing.
Also during that news conference, state health commissioner Dr. Kristine Box said healthcare workers and those caring for COVID-19 patients should use Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, but the general public should refrain from using that equipment.
However, Box said homemade masks can be worn by members of the public concerned about limiting their own exposure to illness. Those masks, however, do not have the protective value of PPE.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.
