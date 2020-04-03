Parke County has recorded its second active case of COVID-19, health officials there said today, and Indiana officials report 24 more Hoosier deaths as the number of positive cases rose by 408 since Thursday.
Vigo County has 10 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to the county health department website. The Indiana State Department of Health's online map updated this morning shows only 9 cases as of midnight.
An addition to the ISDH online map now shows the number of COVID-19 cases administered in each county. Vigo County has administered 86 tests through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Sullivan County has three confirmed cases, no deaths, with 23 tests administered.
Clay County health officials report three confirmed cases and no deaths, with 18 tests administered.
Parke County has had no deaths, with 16 people tested.
Vermillion County has two confirmed cases, no deaths, and 10 tests administered.
As of midnight, 3,437 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, ISDH said today in its daily update.
A total of 102 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 126. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10).
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which is daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The data also includes demographics that show more women have tested positive than men, but more men have died after contracting COVID-19.
The highest percentage of deaths are occurring in those age 70 and older, even though fewer cases are being reported in those age ranges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.