A fifth COVID-19 death has been reported in Parke County by state health officials.
Parke County also added 10 new cases for a total of 303 residents with COVID-19.
In today's update, Vigo County gained 53 positive cases for a total of 3,252 cases with 52 deaths. Clay County has 578 cases with 12 deaths. Vermillion County has 327 cases with two deaths. Sullivan has 504 cases with 14 deaths.
Also in District 7 of west central Indiana, Putnam County has 864 cases and added two deaths for 20 total. Owen County has 277 cases and one death. Greene County has 664 cases and added one death for 41 total.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 191,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,224 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,748,496 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,733,575 on Tuesday. A total of 3,032,762 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
