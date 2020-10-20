A third death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Parke County, according to state health officials.
The death occurred Saturday, and as of today, Parke County has 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Vermillion County has seen an increase of more than 45 cases confirmed in the past week for a total of 218, statistics show.
Vigo County added 39 new cases today to reach 2,526 cases, with 37 deaths. Clay County added seven cases for a total of 434. Sullivan County has reported 428 cases.
Also in the eight-county District 7 area of west central Indiana, Putnam County added one death for a total of 16 death and 710 cases, a one-day increase of 15 cases. Owen County is at 202 cases. Greene County has 518 cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,551 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 150,664 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,775 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 from the previous day. Another 233 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,572,350 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,564,722 on Monday. A total of 2,551,406 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.