A hay baling accident has resulted in the death of a Paris, Ill. man, according to the Edgar County Coroner's office.
Emergency 911 dispatchers were notified at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday that two men had been using a hay baler when it stopped working due to an obstruction. While the two men were attempting to fix the machine, the rear door suddenly shut on one of them.
Frank Hollingsworth, 86, of Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
Horizon Health Ambulance, Paris Fire Department, and Paris Police responded to the call.
The accident is being investigated by the Paris Police Department and the Edgar County coroner.
