The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid Indiana 641 South, south of the McDaniel Road on-ramp.
Deputies are working a motor vehicle accident involving a tanker that has tipped over; it contains potassium hydroxide, which is considered hazardous.
Some of the potassium hydroxide has spilled, and emergency responders are concerned that when they upright the truck, more will come out, said Sheriff John Plasse. Honey Creek Fire is addressing the spill.
Only minor injuries have been reported at this time, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Honey Creek Fire, Transcare, West Terre Haute police department and Edington's Wrecker Service are also on scene assisting.
