Six Indiana State University graduating seniors are receiving the Hines Memorial Medal this fall semester, and three additional recipients are being recognized from spring 2020.
The Hines Memorial Medal is awarded to students who entered Indiana State as first-time college freshmen and are completing their bachelor's degrees with the highest cumulative grade point average. It is named after Linnaeus Hines, the university's fourth president, from 1921-1933, and served two terms as Indiana superintendent of public instruction. The medal is awarded for the spring and fall semesters.
The fall 2020 recipients:
• Ashley "Paige" Crites, an elementary education major from Scottsburg, Indiana, plans to begin teaching as a 5th grade math teacher near her hometown after graduation. "My time at State has been great," Crites said. "I have been able to really discover who I am and what I want in life as well as make some of the best friends. I've learned so much in and out of the classroom that will help me well past graduation. I wouldn't trade my time here for anything!"
• Samantha Desiron, a psychology major from Round Lake Heights, Illinois plans to attend medical school after graduating. Desiron states that her time at State was a very positive experience, and goes on to say, "I enjoyed being exposed to many different viewpoints and further developing my knowledge and critical thinking abilities."
• Tayler Fairley, a nursing major from Gilman, Illinois, aspires to work in a neuro ICU. Fairley said her time at ISU was full of opportunities and new adventures."At ISU, I was able to grow as a person and meet many new people through the nursing program, Women's Club Volleyball, and Student Nurses Association."
• Luke Fleck, an accounting major from Jasper, Indiana, will be starting a full-time position at Dauby, O'Connor & Zaleski, LLC, a public accounting firm at Carmel, Indiana.Fleck described his time at ISU as "a rollercoaster." He said, "There were times that things were great and nothing could go wrong, but there were also times that really challenged me as a person. All of the challenges helped me grow and become the person I am today, so I have no regrets of my time at ISU."
• Natalie Lawson, an accounting major from St. Louis, Missouri, plans to become a corps member for Teach for America before attending law school and obtaining a CPA.Lawson says her time at State was, "a short but memorable 3.5 years.""Indiana State allowed me to grow as a professional and develop lifelong friendships," she said.
• Sarah Pund, a nursing major from Ferdinand, Indiana, is looking forward to becoming a nurse at a local hospital in her hometown. "Through my time at ISU, I was able to meet lifelong friends while obtaining a great education for my future," said Pund.
The additional Spring 2020 recipients:
• Madison Igleheart, a double major of speech-language pathology and language studies from Washington, Indiana, is currently pursuing a master's degree in speech-language pathology from Indiana University. After completing graduate school, she plans to work in the medical field to help people with communication and swallowing disorders. Igleheart stated, "I will be forever grateful for my time spent at Indiana State. ISU provided me with an exceptional education in the field of speech-language pathology and prepared me for graduate school."
• Taylor Morris, an accounting major from Indianapolis, Indiana, plans to work as an audit staff member for Dauby, O'Connor & Zaleski, LLC in Carmel, Indiana after graduation. She is excited to start working toward becoming a CPA. "I found some of the best friends I could have ever asked for and now have some of the greatest memories of my experiences here with them. From my trip to London, to my growth in the Networks Program, to my job in the Math Lab, my time here has shaped me into the person I am today.""Coming to Indiana State was one of the best decisions I could have made for myself and I couldn't be happier that I did."
• Madeline Mae Hellmich, a multidisciplinary studies major from Greensburg, Indiana, plans to pursue a master's degree in public history at IUPUI. She is currently an intern at the Indiana Statehouse Tour Office and Education Center. She is committed to doing history that will help Americans create a more just and equitable United States. Said Hellmich, "The people I met and the experiences I had at Indiana State have provided me with a foundation that I will continue to build from for the rest of my personal and professional life. I will always be proud to be a Sycamore. Roll trees!"
Igleheart, Morris, and Hellmich join six other Spring 2020 recipients: Anna Behrens, Hannah Bunch, Sierra Crowe, Madeline Richmond, Ben Walden, and Taylor Yates.
— This article was supplied to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
