Operation Vanguard canceled for this year

Reach Veterans Services has decided to cancel its Operation Vanguard this year.
Operation Vanguard raises awareness about the many Wabash Valley veterans who face homelessness via a simulated homeless encampment at 1400 Hulman St.
Reach said on its Facebook page, "At the advisement of local health officials, and to be proactive in preventing potential spread of COVID-19, we have reluctantly made the decision to cancel this years’ 7th Annual Operation Vanguard. Anyone wishing to make a contribution or donation to support the Veterans we serve, may send them to 1400 Hulman St. Terre Haute, In 47802, or on our website at https://www.reachservices.care/donate."
Reach said anyone who wants to support the event is invited to to come out to IHOP on Saturday for its "Pancakes for Patriots Dine to Donate, which is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Show the flyer available on Reach's Facebook page to the server to have 10% of the bill donated to Reach Veterans Services and Operation Vanguard.
