One person was killed early this morning in a crash involving a farm tractor and a passenger car in eastern Vigo County.
At about 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the accident at Indiana 46 and Donham Street.
A farm tractor pulling a disc trailer was traveling west on Indiana 46, and the driver of the tractor observed a passenger car traveling east at an accelerated speed and traveling down the middle of the road in both the east and westbound lines of traffic, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the tractor moved over to the right of the road as far as he could and brought the tractor to a stop. The driver of the passenger car never slowed down and crashed into the disc trailer.
Due to the severity of injuries, the driver and only occupant of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending family notification.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved," said John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff.
