One person died and another was seriously injured in Clay County on Saturday in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
The accident happened about 10 a.m. on U.S. 40 at County Road 225 West, west of Brazil, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Jane Smith, 59, of Terre Haute, a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported to St. Vincent Clay Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, James R. Smith, 60, of Terre Haute, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, the Smiths had been traveling east on U.S. 40 in the passing line and were behind a vehicle driven by Betty Beal, 67, of Farmersburg. Beal also was eastbound.
Beal was believed to be traveling in the driving lane when she proceeded to turn left, north, onto County Road 225 West. As Beal cut across the eastbound passing lane, James Smith was unable to slow or miss the vehicle, and the motorcycle struck the rear driver side of Beal’s vehicle, causing both the motorcycle's driver and passenger to be ejected.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.
