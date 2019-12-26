Terre Haute police responded to a fatal accident on Terre Haute's east side Christmas morning.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a one-car accident near Fruitridge and Hulman streets.

The driver, Cody Swart, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to city police.

It is unknown if drugs/alcohol were a factor, city police said in an email.

An autopsy is expected to take place later this afternoon, said Dr. Susan Amos, Vigo County coroner. 

Tags

Recommended for you