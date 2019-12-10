One man was arrested and another was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
Lewis Johnson, 48, of Terre Haute, faces charges of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after the incident about 8 p.m.
Police said Johnson and the victim got into a fight outside of a residence. At one point, Johnson ran into his home and got a gun. Johnson went outside his home and fired four shots at the victim, striking him in the foot, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Johnson is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 today. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.
