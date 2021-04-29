One person died in a fiery crash about 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 36 near Dana in Vermillion County.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in entrapment and a fire.
A witness told police that one vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected and went out of control.
One driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Phelps said. The other driver died at the scene.
Positive identification is pending, Phelps said.
The accident remained under investigation Wednesday night, with an Indiana State Police accident reconstruction team called to the scene.
The names of the drivers were not released Wednesday night.
