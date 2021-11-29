A Carlisle man has died and another has been seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash northeast of Carlisle in Sullivan County.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said Jeremy Jewell, 40, died at the scene of after a Toyota Camry left the road and struck a tree on Sullivan County Road 500 East near County Road 650 South.
Another occupant of the car, 22-year-old Isaiah Jewell – was extricated by emergency personnel and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains in critical condition, Cottom said.
Cottom said investigators are still working to clarify which occupant was driving the vehicle.
Crash reconstructionists from the Indiana State Police were called in to assist with the investigation.
More information will be released when it becomes available, Cottom said.
