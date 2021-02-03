One person died in a fiery crash at 7:45 a.m. today in southern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said deputies responded to a crash on Cottom Drive just east of Briggs Street. Investigators found the car was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it left the road and crashed into a tree. The car then caught fire.
Plasse said the driver was the only occupant of the car.
The Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
The sheriff said no name is being released at this time pending family notification.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased," Plasse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.