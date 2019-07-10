Edgar County, Illinois, authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on Lower Terre Haute Road.
The accident was reported at 10:12 a.m. ,Central Time, as a rollover crash just east of Midwestern Gas Road, according to a post on the Edgar County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.
“The coroner is reporting one fatality,” the sheriff's department said. “Crews are still working at the scene. More information will be released once the investigation is completed."
