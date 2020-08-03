One person has died in a Sunday night shooting in western Vigo County along U.S. 150 near Pennington Road.

David Robinson, 55, of West Terre Haute, died at the scene, and another person remains hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Sheriff John Plasse said deputies who responded to the scene on the banks of Coal Creek about 9:30 p.m. found Robinson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Despite CPR and using an AED, Robinson died.

Another man was also shot. He was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Plasse said. The man was then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Plasse said multiple people were at the scene of the shooting. It appeared that neither Robinson nor the other injured man fired a shot during the incident.

Monday morning, police remained at the scene investigating. Plasse said wreckers had been called to the scene to remove vehicles parked on the creek bank.

Original post 10: 45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

One person has died in a Sunday night shooting in western Vigo County on U.S. 150 at Pennington Road.

Sheriff John Plasse said another person was also shot in the incident that occurred on the banks of Coal Creek.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

This morning, police remained at the scene investigating. Plasse said wreckers had been called to the scene to remove vehicles parked on the creek bank. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Plasse said more information would be released later Monday.