Update, 8:30 p.m.: Terre Haute police said the crash late Wednesday afternoon at Wabash and Kean avenues involved three vehicles. One female was taken to a local hospital, then flown to Indianapolis.
Police expect to release more information in the morning.
---
Original item, 6:38 p.m.: Terre Haute police are working a serious vehicle crash on Wabash Avenue this evening and advise all lanes of Wabash Ave. are shut down from Fruitridge Avenue to Indiana 46.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible until further notice.
