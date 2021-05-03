Indiana's Office of Early Childhood Learning is accepting applications for On My Way Pre-K, which provides grants to low-income families so their 4-year-old children can access free, high-quality pre-K programs the year before they begin kindergarten.
The applications are for the 2021-22 school year. Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org.
For 2021-22, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year.
An eligible child must live in a household with income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.
A limited number of vouchers will be available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, live in a household with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:
•A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment or
•A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.
For the second year, an easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” will serve as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund or “CCDF.” A Spanish version is also available as well as support for technical issues.
Once the family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.
Approved pre-K programs may be located in a public or private school, licensed child care center, licensed home or registered ministry as long as that program meets the quality requirements and is registered as an On My Way Pre-K provider.
Families may choose from a program that is full-day or part-day, as well as from programs that end with the school year or continue through the summer. Families who need help finding an approved pre-K program can also call 800-299-1627.
Nearly 14,000 Hoosier children have attended pre-K through a grant from the On My Way Pre-K program since it began in 2015.
Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.
