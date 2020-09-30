The suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting death of an Olney, Illinois, man was arrested today in Florida.
Illinois State Police this afternoon said Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, was arrested today on an Illinois warrant by U.S. Marshals Service and Walton County, Florida, officers.
Meador was arrested at a campground in DeFuniak, Florida.
Also taken into custody was a 16-year-old girl from Olney who was listed as missing and endangered in connection with the Olney murder investigation.
Meador is held in Walton County, Florida, while awaiting extradition. He was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder, and bond is listed at $500,000.
The 16-year-old female was taken into protective custody by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.
Previously arrested in the case was Tara Haws, 33, of Olney. She faces a charge of first-degree murder by accountability.
On Sept. 6, ISP detectives were asked by Olney police to assist with a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney.
Kyle M. Johnson, 19, of Olney, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
