Old National Bank will close its Rockville branch effective April 24.
The bank says the move is part of its branch network optimization.
"We are closing and consolidating the Rockville branch into the Clinton location," said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National Bank executive vice president and chief community relations officer. "That banking branch manager will transfer as well."
Old National is still assessing its needs for bank employees "to those banking centers through out consolidation. We either will have no impact or very little impact. We also hope to maintain ATMs in the locations (to be closed)," Schoettlin said.
Clients will be receiving the notification of the closing, Schoettlin said.
In its Jan. 21 fourth quarter earnings report, CEO Jim Ryan said the closings represent 16 percent of the bank's branches. Old National will consolidate 31 banking centers, "which reflects an ongoing shift among our clients toward digital banking solutions," Ryan said.
Most facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity. The consolidation will include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.
Ryan said the bank's fourth quarter results "capped a strong year of earnings for Old National. Full-year 2019 results included three quarters of record net income, stellar credit metrics, well controlled expenses and record commercial loan production, all of which was accomplished while finalizing a new strategic plan – known as The ONB Way - that will ensure our clients remain at the center of all we do.”
Part of the strategic plan includes "lay the foundation to be top performing independent bank by streamlining our operating model and strengthening our risk and credit processes to provide a seamless client experience."
The plan also calls for Old National to invest in "our operational and IT infrastructure to meet our clients 'where they are' and ensure that we keep pace with technology and client digital expectations," the bank stated it is fourth quarter report.
Old National Bancorp’s Board of Directors has declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to 14 cents per share on the company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of 13 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2020, the bank stated in its fourth quarter report.
The board of directors also approved the adoption of a stock repurchase plan that authorizes up to seven million shares of Old National Bancorp stock to be repurchased, as conditions warrant, through January 31, 2021. These shares may be purchased in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with SEC regulations.
