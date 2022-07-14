Ohio rape shows how a story can spread faster than facts

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on, June 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The story about an alleged rape of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion touched on a white-hot issue due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)