An April 9 court hearing has been set for a Terre Haute Police officer relieved of duty after a domestic battery incident at his home in Vigo County.
Jeremy Bales, 27, appeared this morning in Vigo Superior Court 4 with defense attorney Joseph Etling, who asked that formal arraignment on the charges be waived. At Etling's request, no trial date was set.
Bales — a patrol officer with six years of service — faces one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Judge Christopher Newton ordered Bales remain free on his own recognizance as long as he goes to Hamilton Center to be evaluated for anger management and follows that agency's recommendations.
Bales was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and was ordered to possess no firearms, ammunition or other deadly weapons.
In a news release this morning, Police Chief Shawn Keen said a report was made to the Vigo County Sheriff's Department on March 3.
Based on the allegations and circumstances, Bales was relieved of police duties at the time of incident, Keen said. His department firearm, badge, and vehicle were turned turned in, the Terre Haute Police Merit Commission was also notified of Bales’ leave status.
The commission was notified today of the filing of the criminal charge today. Under merit rules, the commission must “determine if the member should be suspended pending resolution of the criminal action, and if such suspension is to be with or without pay," the chief wrote.
Bales remains off duty, the chief said.
