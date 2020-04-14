The obituary for John Schoffstall, the Terre Haute Fire Department firefighter who died Sunday from COVID-19 complications, has been released and is shared here:
John Andrew Schoffstall, 41, of West Terre Haute, passed away 4:10 a.m. Sunday, April 12, in Union Hospital.
He was born November 21, 1978, in Terre Haute, to Rex Schoffstall and Patricia “Trish” Allsup Schoffstall.
John was a firefighter with the city of Terre Haute, serving at Station 5C. He was a member of the Local #758, the Pipes and Drums Band with the fire department, the Indiana Association of Firefighters and the New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.
John also owned and operated The Deer Barn LLC, was an NRA member, an Archery Trade Association member, volunteer coach for West Vigo Youth Football and a volunteer softball coach. But, mostly, John was a dedicated father and husband.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Andrew and Annie Meadlo Schoffstall and Johnny and Noma Allsup.
He is survived by parents, Rex and Trish Schoffstall; his wife, Jennifer Dugger Schoffstall; his son, Jake Schoffstall; his daughter, Jaidyn Schoffstall; his adopted daughter, Janelle Sullivan; his father and mother-in-law, David and Marsha Dugger; his sister, Kim Kane and her husband, Chris; his nephews, Dalton and Garrett Kane; lifelong neighbor, Kenny Holdaway; several aunts, uncles, cousins, his Terre Haute firefighter family, all of his football boys and countless friends.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at West Vigo High School, 4590 West Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute. Funeral Services and viewing will take place in the parking lot of the high school. In order to honor John’s life while practicing social distancing, attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Pastor Chris Wilbur, Pastor Bob Roush and Pastor Gary Foust will be officiating; burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery. Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 220 North 3rd Street, West Terre Haute, was entrusted with arrangements.
Those unable to attend may visit Fitzpatrick Funeral Home’s Facebook page to watch the service via lives tream. Online condolences may be made at www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com.
