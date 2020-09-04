The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report in an Aug. 29 small-airplane plane crash that killed a Knox County Judge.
The report released Friday said Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier, the pilot and lone occupant of a Cirrus SR22 single-engine airplane, last spoke to controllers when he was about 13 miles out from Lawrenceville Vincennes International Airport in Lawrenceville, Illinois.
Preliminary report issued Sept. 3, 2020, on the Aug. 29, 2020, crash of a Cirrus SR22 airplane in Lawrenceville, IL: https://t.co/Iz36JVunpT— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 4, 2020
Johanningsmeier was flying home from Tampa, Florida, and stopped about 1:26 a.m. EDT at Sullivan County Airport in Sullivan, Indiana, where he refueled. He left Sullivan County on an instrument flight rules, or an IFR, flight plan for Lawrenceville, about 22 nautical miles south.
About 1:17 a.m. (CDT) the plane began a descent toward the Lawrenceville airport.
The NTSB reported the controller asked Johanningsmeier if he had information on weather conditions and airmen's notices, and he said that he did. He was cleared for approach.
With the plane about about 13 nautical miles north of the airport, the controller told the pilot he could cancel his IFR flight plan in the air on on the ground at Lawrenceville.
There were then no further communications. With multiple attempts to contact the pilot unsuccessful, an alert notice was issued.
According to police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s 911 dispatch received a call at 4:53 a.m. Saturday in reference to an overdue aircraft that should have landed at Lawrence County.
Law enforcement said that due to foggy conditions, air search and rescue efforts were not initially available until the weather conditions improved. The airplane was located by search and rescue personnel about 7:30 a.m.
The NTSB said the main wreckage came to rest in wooded terrain and a post-impact fire consumed a majority of the wreckage. There was no evidence of an in-flight Cirrus Airframe Parachute System deployment.
