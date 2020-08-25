A Northview High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school learned Monday.

The district will follow the guidance of Clay County health officials, according to a phone message sent to parents by Principal Chris Mauk.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Although confidentiality is required, parents of students identified as close contacts, at school or on the bus, with the person who tested positive will be contacted, the school says. Close contact is defined as contact within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Individuals who test positive or are close contacts will be provided guidance from local health officials.

"To reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is important for parents to remind their children the importance of wearing face coverings, washing their hands, and social distancing, when possible. It is also vital for parents to conduct self-screening of their children each morning and to keep children home if they display any symptoms. Please contact the Clay County Health Department or our office if you have any questions," the phone message stated.