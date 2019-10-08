Shelburn — Tonight, Northeast Sullivan School Corp. will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to dedicate its new Wonder Lab, a high-tech learning space.
The ribbon cutting is at 6:30 p.m. and the open house will last until 7:30 p.m.
The lab is located at 620 N. Washington in Shelburn, formerly Northeast Middle School.
Program coordinators will be available to answer questions.
Wonder Lab was created to inspire students to develop a passion for science, technology, engineering, art and agriculture and math by starting them young and engaging them with such features as robots and 3D virtual reality experiences.
The goal is to provide students the skills they will need in future careers, including technical skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication and collaboration.
Wonder Lab was created this past June by teachers and their families through high-ability grant dollars; it opened for a high-ability summer camp in July.
The Lab hosted all Northeast Sullivan students in September, with additional dates scheduled throughout the school year. The lab gives all teachers in the corporation access to the facility, allowing them to expand on their STEAM course offerings.
Program coordinators are Ashley Rogers and Gretchen Brown. "We hope this Wonder Lab will open up opportunities for all teachers in our corporation. There will be opportunities to extend learning experiences outside of the classroom. The lab offers a variety of resources from VR headsets, apple pens, and robots of different types," they said in a news release.
