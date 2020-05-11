Cadets in North Vigo High School's Air Force JROTC have earned national recognition for the third year in a row.
North Vigo's Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps unit has won the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence award, which recognizes the top 5% of AFJROTC units nationwide in terms of community service.
The North Vigo program is one of 387 units to win the award this year.
The award recognizes units that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the AFJROTC citizen development mission. Tom Greenlee, retired USAF Colonel, is the club’s instructor.
The award is earned by programs with the highest per cadet average of community service hours, planned and conducted by cadets. It also recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors and the support of the school and local community.
The objectives of the AFJROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the ninth to 12th grades.
