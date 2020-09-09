A North Clay Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Clay Community Schools.
The district was informed on Tuesday and it will follow the guidance of Clay County health officials.
Due to the student’s attendance and absences, there were no close contacts at school and contract tracing was not necessary, according to a notification sent to parents Tuesday.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is important for parents to remind their children the importance of wearing face coverings, washing their hands and social distancing, when possible, the district stated. "It is also vital for parents to conduct self-screening of their children each morning and to keep children home if they display any symptoms."
Families were directed to contact the Clay County Health Department or school office if they have questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.