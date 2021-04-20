A 2020 North Central High School graduate was killed in a two-vehicle accident last Friday in Virginia.
Services for Sheyanne N. Hauger, 19, formerly of Terre Haute, will take place this Friday at DeBaun Springhill Chapel.
Hauger was active in the North Central softball and volleyball teams, and she was a member of the Jr. ROTC program at Terre Haute North, according to an obituary.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, with services following the visitation.
