Less than a week after receiving a one-day suspension for making an unauthorized traffic stop, city assistant fire chief and lead arson investigator Norm Loudermilk has been named to lead the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center.
Sheriff John Plasse said he is appointing Loudermilk as the new executive director of the juvenile center to replace Jim Jenkins, who has retired after about 10 years in that position.
Plasse said he is aware of the disciplinary action taken by Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher in connection with Loudermilk's Jan. 22 traffic stop of a homeless woman, who Loudermilk handcuffed after detaining her at gunpoint.
“He won't have special (sheriff's) deputy status when he has the new position,” Plasse said of Loudermilk.
The sheriff said he also made it clear to Loudermilk that his special sheriff's deputy status while with the fire department is to be used only in his duties as an arson investigator.
Fisher confirmed Loudermilk served a one-day suspension on Monday for acting outside the scope of his duties as a firefighter and arson investigator. Loudermilk's rank has not changed, Fisher said.
Fisher said Loudermilk has had no other suspensions, but he declined to discuss any other past discipline. The chief cited the advice of city attorney Eddie Felling.
Loudermilk has not officially submitted his letter of retirement from the fire department, Fisher said, though he is eligible with 19 years of service as a firefighter and more than 11 years of service as a city police officer.
Fisher said Loudermilk is planning on drawing on his accumulated vacation and overtime hours and might work a short time in his new, county job and yet reserve the option to return the city fire department.
The Jan. 22 incident occurred on Cherry Street just west of Ninth Street.
The incident
According to a city police crash report, Loudermilk was driving in a marked, fire department SUV with red and blue lights. Loudermilk told the investigating police officer he was waiting to exit a parking lot on Ninth Street near Wabash Avenue when he saw a red SUV northbound on Ninth Street ignore a stoplight.
Loudermilk said he activated his red and blue lights and pulled out behind the northbound vehicle but the red SUV did not stop and turned westbound onto Cherry Street before pulling to the curb in the middle of the block.
Loudermilk pulled up behind the red SUV, which then backed up into his fire department vehicle causing minor damage.
The driver of the SUV – a 47-year-old homeless woman from Terre Haute – told police she wasn't aware Loudermilk was trying to pull her over. She said she had her car stereo turned up loudly and did not hear Loudermilk's siren. Further, she said she “everything she owns” was inside her vehicle, so she couldn't see out the back.
The woman said she pulled to the curb because that was her destination, and she backed up to correct her parking, not realizing Loudermilk was behind her.
Neither she nor her passenger were injured in the crash, and Loudermilk also reported no injuries.
A supplemental report detailed Loudermilk's actions after the fender-bender.
Loudermilk said the driver's side door of the red SUV “flung open” and the woman got out. Loudermilk said he believed she was going to flee and he wasn't sure if she had rammed his vehicle intentionally. So, he ordered her to the ground at gunpoint and cuffed her hands behind her back. She was sitting handcuffed on the sidewalk when city police officers arrived.
The woman told police she was going to Eighth and Cherry to get some supplies for the homeless. The woman said she was trying to correct her parking to make sure she occupied only one space. She said she did not know Loudermilk's vehicle was stopped behind her when the crash occurred.
Loudermilk released the woman at the scene and no charges were filed, the report said.
Loudermilk's take
In talking today to the Tribune-Star, Loudermilk said he was not trying to make a traffic stop, and he disputes some information contained in the narrative of the police report.
While the report says he was in a parking lot on Ninth Street, Loudermilk said he was actually facing east on Wabash Avenue after having left the Copper Bar, where he had conducted an inspection.
Loudermilk said he saw the red SUV stopped at the intersection on Ninth Street, but it suddenly ran the red light and then changed lanes erratically.
“I thought something was wrong, so I tried to stop her to ask if she was okay,” Loudermilk said, noting he thought the unknown driver might be having a medical issue or be lost.
“I was not trying to make a traffic stop,” he said,
He explained that the driver's behavior when she pulled over also caused him concern.
He said the red SUV first pulled onto the curb, then backed up. A door opened, but then closed.
“I didn't know what was going on. When she got out, I ordered her to the ground,” he said.
“For my safety and the safety of the public in the area, I drew my weapon and ordered her to the ground," Loudermilk said.
He said he holstered his weapon while he handcuffed the woman and checked on her passenger.
She told him the reason she opened her door was because she could not see out the back window of her vehicle, and her purse was blocking her view from the back-up camera.
She also said her boyfriend was giving her directions on where to park, and that is why she changed lanes and was going slowly, Loudermilk said.
Loudermilk said he was calling in the vehicle's location to dispatchers when it backed up and struck his vehicle.
Investigators determined the woman had a valid license, vehicle registration and insurance. Loudermilk said the damage to the city-owned vehicle has already been reported to insurance.
Loudermilk said he believes information about the incident was made public in an effort to attack him personally.
Old job, new job
Chief Fisher said he saw both the original accident report and the supplemental report, and he talked to Loudermilk about the incident.
“I've not had to deal with anything like this with any other case,” Fisher said of his role as the city's top firefighter.
Loudermilk carries a pistol and has limited police powers due to his special deputy status.
All city arson investigators are special deputies of the sheriff, Fisher said, but their authority is limited to work within their capacity regarding arson investigation.
As to the juvenile justice position, Loudermilk said when he saw the job posting on the county website, he decided to apply. His major in college was criminology, he said, and he has been involved in youth activities such as Big Brother Big Sister, substitute teaching and in fire safety education in schools.
He said in his interview for the position, he presented ideas such as programming for the youth in detention. Those programs could be art and vocational training, such as construction, that might spark an interest in learning a skill.
“It's just an idea,” he said.”It's a short-term facility, so we will not have a lot of time to work with them.”
As to his last day of work, Loudermilk said he plans to be on the county job Monday, but on March 27 he will be “off the books” with the fire department after having used up up vacation days and other time accrued.
Sheriff Plasse said seven people submitted applications and one person submitted a resume for the juvenile corrections job. Five people were interviewed.
Plasse said he has the authority to appoint the executive director.
"Jenkins has reported to me the whole time I have been sheriff," Plasse said. "The same as he did for sheriffs Greg Ewing and Jon Marvel."
When Jenkins was appointed in February 2010, then-Vigo Circuit Court Judge David Bolk appointed then-Sheriff Jon Marvel to oversee that facility and gave Marvel appointment authority.
Plasse said that authority continues with the sheriff's post.
Current Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican told the Tribune-Star today the court does not operate the juvenile justice center.
“The county took over the juvenile center when it moved downtown,” Mullican said. She does not appoint staff or determine the budget of the center. Mullican does, however, appoint the judge of the juvenile court, which is housed in the juvenile center.
County commissioners have had no involvement in the operations of the juvenile center, Plasse said.
"Their only oversight is on the facility itself, same as the jail," he said. "They have absolutely no input or authority of the day-to-day operations or personnel whatsoever."
Vigo County Attorney Michael Wright is checking the procedures regarding appointment for the juvenile center executive director position.
According to an email from Wright to Sheriff Plasse and other county officials, a meeting could be set up next week to discuss the appointment mechanics. No date has been set.
