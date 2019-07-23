The Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living magazine are seeking nominations to recognize six women in the Wabash Valley who demonstrate strong leadership skills, overcome obstacles and are passionate about their work and community.
This is the fourth year for the Women in Business program.
The six women chosen will be featured in the October edition of Terre Haute Living and honored during a recognition breakfast Oct. 16 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Knoerle Center.
“We are always proud to recognize the many leaders in and around Vigo County,” said Robyn McCloskey, publisher of the Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living. “We are particularly honored to share with our readers the stories of the outstanding women in business who have worked so hard to fulfill their own dreams and as a result, make Terre Haute and the surrounding areas better places to live, work and play.”
Nominations must be made by Aug. 9 to womeninbusiness@tribstar.com.
Please submit nominations along with a description of why this person deserves this honor; self nominations are welcome. Include your name and phone number along with contact information for the nominee.
A panel from the Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living will select the six Women In Business who will be honored. Those recognized in the past include women in diverse fields such as business, education, the court system and health care.
“We feel it’s important to recognize and applaud the work that women tirelessly give both within their workplaces and to this community,” said Alicia Morgan, Tribune-Star news/digital editor and the editor of Terre Haute Living.
“Highlighting their efforts also allows younger women and girls to see examples of how hard work and dedication can shape them into strong women leaders of the future,” she said.
Last year’s honorees were Lisa Johnson, communications and marketing manager for the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.; Lakshmi Reddy, judge in Vigo Superior Court 2; Dee Reed, executive director of marketing and communication at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College; Kristi Howe, director of the Vigo County Public Library; Cindy Gordon, senior vice president and CFO of Thompson Thrift Development; and Lee Anne Crooks, chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute campus.
Crooks said she was honored to be included with “the great group of women who received the award last year. To be recognized in the same category of those women as well as those who have previously received the award is a humbling experience.”
Recognizing women leaders not only provides the acknowledgment of their good works, Crooks said, “It also highlights role models for young women in our community. We are fortunate to have many women leaders who are instrumental in improving and growing our community. Awards such as this are a thank you to those women and encouragement to keep pushing forward.”
Reed, also recognized last year, said it was “truly an honor to be recognized among many talented women. While many of the honorees are from a variety of organizations and industries, we all have one thing in common. We love community. And we consistently work to make a difference in this place that we call home.”
Celebrating women in leadership, while also improving their representation and contributions in business and other fields, is critical, Reed said. “How can we expect the next generation to lead if we do not share our stories and our journeys with them, and inspire them to pursue leadership roles?”
She added, “It is our responsibility to demonstrate support for those who use their voices to advance our communities, redefine our workplaces and encourage our families.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
