The division of University Engagement at Indiana State University is accepting nominations from the local community for the following awards:
Resilience Award
The University Engagement Resilience Award is given to a Wabash Valley business (for-profit and non-profit) who has demonstrated the ability to adapt and persevere. The ideal candidate is a business that continued to serve the Wabash Valley community despite extreme adversity. Business must have been established for a minimum of five years.
Innovation Award
The University Engagement Innovation Award is given to a Wabash Valley business (for-profit and non-profit) that has successfully created or launched a new business, product, or service.
Unsung Hero Award
The University Engagement Unsung Hero Award is given to an individual of the Wabash Valley, including members of the ISU community, who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their community and/or company. The ideal candidate for this award has participated in activities such as but not limited to volunteering, writing grants, and going above and beyond the call of duty.
"Given the unique times we find ourselves in, we felt that this year’s University Engagement Awards would be the perfect opportunity to highlight the extraordinary work undertaken by many in our community,” said Cynthia Phillips-Sabla, director of ISU's Community School of the Arts. “We know that many have been tested both physically and mentally this past year, yet our community rose up to support one another. We want to acknowledge those who made a positive impact in the Wabash Valley."
Nominations are due March 31. The winner will be announced in April.
