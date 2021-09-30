Three-time Paralympic medal winner and Indiana State University sophomore Noah Malone will be Grand Marshal of the Blue and White homecoming parade on Oct. 23.
Malone, a sprinter for the Sycamores in NCAA competition, won one gold medal and two silvers at the recent Tokyo Paralympics. He was diagnosed at age 12 with a rare disease that left him legally blind but with some peripheral vision.
Malone, from Fishers, Indiana, won gold at the Paralympics in the 4 x 100-meter universal relay and silvers in the 100 and 400 meters.
“When I lost my vision, I wish I had somebody to look up to,” Malone said during a postrace interview on NBC. “My biggest goal is to inspire people. This is a great platform to do so.”
The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. It goes west on Wabash to Fifth Street, then north on Fifth Street to Chestnut Street.
The homecoming football game is at 1 p.m. against Youngstown State at Memorial Stadium.
