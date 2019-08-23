No one was injured Friday afternoon when a man, later safely arrested, fired multiple shots near Sullivan County deputies.
Robert M. Shonkwiler, 39, of rural Sullivan, was evaluated at Sullivan County Hospital, and then booked into Sullivan County Jail on a Level 5 felony count of Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon and a Level 6 felony count of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said deputies just before 1:45 p.m. when to a residence on County Road 75 South on a welfare check.
As Detective Ron Elliott and Deputy Collin Berg stepped onto the front porch, three rifle shots were fired inside the home, the sheriff said in a news release.
Deputies immediately retreated and called for backup. Sullivan City Police Chief Michael Garrett and Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis arrived. As they were taking position near the northeast side of the home, additional shots were fired, the sheriff said.
Cottom then arrived and took position on the southeast side of the home. At that time, the man began firing rounds outside the home.
Cottom called for the Terre Haute Police Department's special response team, and Sullivan
County Road 75 South was closed as police set up a perimeter. An ambulance from Sullivan County was placed on standby.
A few minutes later Shonkwiler came outside of the house and surrendered to officers, and the team from Terre Haute was called off.
The sheriff said police obtained a search warrant for the residence, and officers found multiple loaded weapons and numerous fresh, spent rifle casings.
Indiana State Police assisted with evidence collection and Sullivan County EMA and Sullivan City Fire Department assisted with road closures.
