No one was injured Thursday when a train collided with a delivery truck at a crossing on Poplar Street near 10 1/2 Street.
City police report no citations were issued as a result of the crash that occurred just after 10 a.m.
Police said the train was northbound when the eastbound FedEx driver went around the crossing arms and was struck by the train.
CSX Railroad officials reported no injuries to the train crew and no damage, leaks or spills of any freight.
"CSX appreciates the swift response by Vigo County EMS and police, who are investigating the incident," the company said in an email.
