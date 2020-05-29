Utilizing outdoor space could provide proper public safety as economy reopens

As Indiana and Illinois reopen their economies after two months of shutdown to quell the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, trepidation remains.
Many people are reluctant to venture inside businesses to shop or dine, after months of patronizing such establishments on a carryout or curbside basis. Proprietors may question how they can safeguard their employees while also sustaining enough customer traffic under social distancing guidelines.
An architect, born and raised in Terre Haute, has designed a possible answer to that dilemma. His plan has caught national attention. It’s worth considering in Indiana, too.
Josh Pabst has been crafting solutions to structural problems for RATIO, a design firm in Chicago, where he’s lived since 2006. The coronavirus pandemic poses a gamut of problems, from its impact on public health to its effect on people’s livelihoods.
One solution, frequently mentioned in civic planning circles, would be for cities to temporarily close select streets and extend outdoor seating beyond the sidewalk curbs through the warm-weather months. After all, people appear to feel safer, health-wise, outdoors than indoors right now.
“I think there is a feeling of safety outdoors,” Pabst said, “and if I’m a business owner, I’m going to try to capitalize on that.”
He decided to sketch those talked-about concepts into realistic images and share them. Pabst sees possibilities for cities as large as Chicago and as small as Terre Haute.
In a place like Terre Haute, a street such as Wabash Avenue would be closed off for multiple blocks, similar to the configuration for the Blues at the Crossroads Festival. Pedestrians would walk through a corridor down the center of the street, wide enough for socially distanced foot traffic in both directions. Outdoor seating and business space would expand past the sidewalks into the roadway.
Pabst sees preserving public health as the concept’s top priority. Shops and restaurants could bring in more customers, more safely in a well-designed outdoors setting.
“I would be more likely to sit outdoors and dine this summer than I would be to dine inside, especially with my parents,” Pabst said.
That’s a reality for the 37-year-old Pabst in summer 2020. With their Chicago employers encouraging remote-working situations, the 2001 Terre Haute South High School graduate and his wife, Jamie, opted to temporarily live away from their downtown Windy City condo and instead shelter in place with Josh’s parents in Terre Haute. Thus, their young family of four — with kids ages 4 and 2 — are living as Hauteans, for now.
Their regular home, Chicago, is already struggling with the tightrope balancing act of safeguarding public health while also reviving the choked economy as the pandemic continues. Chicagoans already are familiar with outdoor seating and shop space. The city’s outdoor cafe program draws thousands of visitors annually, and involves permits, street closures and structured barricades and landscaping. An expansion of that format could be a safer way to approach the local economy’s reopening, than simply a phased-in increase of conducting business indoors.
Pabst’s plan could fit any city, with a spirit to take extraordinary measures in an extraordinary time.
“I think it could be exciting,” he said, “but I think it takes a special kind of community and buy-in by the businesses.”
Acceptance and enthusiasm by the community would be crucial, anywhere.
Pabst readily states that his role is to design ways to turn ideas into realities. Business owners and civic leaders would have to weigh the very real complications. Businesses on a targeted street might benefit more than businesses two blocks away. Is there enough parking in garages and on adjacent streets? Could the response bring crowds so large that socially distancing fails, threatening the health of workers and visitors? Would downtown districts accept added attractions, such as artists areas, food trucks, farmers markets and weekend concerts? Should beer gardens be allowed?
Mayors, city councils and business owners would have to decide. “They’re the ones that have to take this and walk it down the road,” Pabst said.
“What I’ve drawn is meant to be a conversation starter,” he added.
Certainly, skepticism plays a healthy role in any significant change in routine. Potential problems get pointed out, helping to determine if a plan should be altered or scrapped.
Indianapolis closed parts of five downtown streets this month, including the popular Massachusetts Avenue district, to allow restaurants to add seating outdoors as the city’s phased reopening continues. Businesses reacted in mixed fashion. Some opposed the plan, contending it would create a concentration of people that could spread COVID-19. Others struggled to handle deliveries and carryout orders with blocked streets. Several hailed the change as a chance to reconnect with customers in a safer outdoors setting.
Downtown Terre Haute business owner Mike Ellis followed the issues on Indy’s “Mass Ave” and spoke with relatives who live nearby.
“I was told that other businesses in the area [beyond restaurants and bars] were economically affected because the area became somewhat like a carnival atmosphere with lots of people, and others didn’t want to go to the area for fear of the virus,” Ellis said. “So, as much as I’m a proponent for downtown expansion, I’m not sure it will have the desired effect.”
Another downtown Terre Haute business owner, Ben Orman, pointed out logistical problems. Shop and restaurant owners would have to move chairs, tables and trash cans in and out at the start and end of each day. Orman wondered whether a city would provide such equipment. If not, restaurants’ indoor furniture may not be suited for outdoor use, meaning weather-resistant tables and chairs would have to be purchased. Plus, Orman questioned whether non-restaurant and bar businesses “would like the idea of their clients losing daily curb parking for months on end, let alone the restaurant owners themselves, who are training their patrons to do curbside pickups to go.”
The concept may not fit Terre Haute, but could work in other communities, smaller and larger.
Indeed, some cities have street-festival equipment that could be used to expand outdoors seating into a closed street, Pabst pointed out. Additional arrangements would be needed, though. The center pedestrian zone would need spaces marked at six feet apart, and lines painted to guide people to various services and seating. Those markings could coax visitors to abide by social distancing.
“People tend to walk on lines,” Pabst said, “and if you give people visual cues, even someone who doesn’t care [about social distancing] may try to follow those cues.”
Adopting an outdoors-seating, closed-street format for a downtown would not be business as usual.
Then again, nothing in 2020 can be business as usual. This shift, even for just summer and early fall, could serve as a temporary lifeline for a local economy, while also protecting people’s health. And, if the idea isn’t successful, it can be stopped quickly.
“My attitude is, it’s better to do something than nothing,” Pabst said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
