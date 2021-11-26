'The only thing we leave behind is what we leave others'

Sending it home: This lantern from the old Wiley High School gymnasium in Terre Haute has spent half its life in Florida with Jane McMillen. Her late first husband rescued the lantern as Wiley was being demolished in 1971, and it moved with them to Miami in 1972. Fifty years later, the lantern (shown here with McMillen earlier this month) is back in Terre Haute at the Vigo County Historical Museum, thanks to a cross-country effort by a handful of Wiley grads.Photo provided