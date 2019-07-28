The Off Season: The shared experiences of sunsets

On the last evening of our yearly stay on Lake Michigan, Joanie and I — by some stroke of luck — found ourselves alone at the bottom of a very long hill of sand. Monarch butterflies were still flitting between milkweed and locust scrub and beach peas, and the air was cooling as a soft breeze came at us from the north.
We were there to watch the sun — a glowing ember of red and orange — slip below the horizon, and the scene was to serve as a glorious goodbye to the warm blue day we had spent with sand between our toes, good books in our laps, and the laughter of our grandsons in our ears. Unlike the cold front-fed roar we had heard the day before, the great lake’s mood had changed and its gentle wash now came to us in a solemn and relaxing rhythm.
Well above our spot, the noise of street traffic was steady and dozens — perhaps hundreds — of people sat in lawn chairs, leaned on trees, and knelt in the grass, talking, adjusting cameras and spreading blankets. Still, we felt isolated on the beach, quiet in our own thoughts, knowing we were watching another day of our lives together blink out in a not-too sad sort of way.
It is an odd thing, but without fanfare or social media post or public pronouncement of any kind, people are drawn to that particular hillside as darkness begins to creep into the skies. The ridge above the beach begins to fill by 8 or so on summer evenings, and I have sat on a bench under a favored maple to watch them come by car—many never leaving their bucket seats and heaters — from the town’s vacation homes and restaurants and pleasure boats, while others arrive by bicycle or on foot. There is a mixture of first-time visitors and year-round residents, kids and old coots, the affluent and those decidedly not, some in jackets and others in brimmed hats, some barefooted or still wearing swimsuits from their days in and around the lake’s wonderful blue-green water.
By 9, the real show begins, particularly if there is a scud of clouds to the west. Their primary function, it seems, is to bend and fracture and scatter the waning rays of dying light. And, then, of course, the lake itself works its magic in reflecting and mirroring — nearly projecting — an impressionistic and temporary canvas for the gawkers who had to invest only a little effort and a few minutes of their time as the price of admission.
There is a shared experience in watching sunsets in such a way. On that night, Joanie sat near a wind-beaten willow in a light jacket as I paced a bit in the damp sand with my camera. There was a chill in the air and the sun was turning the beach sand to gold. I actually shivered and rubbed my bare arms; ironic, for just a few days before, it had been so hot and humid that the horizon was blanketed with a steamy superheated fog that rendered the water library quiet.
Like most long-married couples, we carried on a disjointed and nearly-whispered conversation, speaking of the events of the day, which had been like most other days for us on the lake. We talked about how we’d watched our children — and now, grandchildren — grow with each trip, and of other places we’d gone over the years. And, after we saw the very last of the sun slip below the far edges of the lake, we practically moaned at the same time as to how tired we were, and if we should have stayed at the top of the hill instead of leaving ourselves the steep walk up it.
If we are fortunate, there will be many, many more trips to the lake together, and most of the evenings there will be shared with our family, as it was with my daughter and grandson, Joe, just the night before. But, on some nights, it is just me, alone with my thoughts, which is a clichéd term, for, like so many others mesmerized by the spectacle, I usually think of nothing in particular except that there must be more to the beauty of it than mere science.
Experts tell us that watching sunsets is good for us. A few years ago I wrote a feature about the habit after reading a piece in “Psychology Today” by health writer Linda Wasmer Andrews. She said sunsets “enrich our lives” and, perhaps more importantly in these times, they give us, at least temporarily, satisfaction with what we have and who we share it with.
I’m not sure that I agree with her when she noted that appreciation of nature is a basic instinct that we all have, that it isn’t learned. I would like to think that is true, but I’ve seen too much trash and carelessness in beautiful places to suspect it is. Yet, on that night together, Joanie and I agreed that there was a near reverence in sharing the sunset with so many others, people who were strangers, who may be at different ends of the political spectrum, yet we were there together for a few minutes to witness one true and great thing.
Andrews added in her story that watching a nice sunset “gives us a break from the worries we have, particularly those little nagging things that seem to take up space in an already-crowded mind.”
I couldn’t agree more, for just a while later, I closed a book, turned out the light, rolled over, and was soon asleep.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com. Learn more about his books and speaking opportunities at www.mikelunsford.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.