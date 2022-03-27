The Off Season: The problems of having a screw loose

It’s been a lot of years since, but I used to take care of the simplest maintenance chores on my cars until they became virtually impossible to crawl under or get my big paws into. Backyard mechanics who used to slap on new brake shoes or switch out an alternator on a Sunday afternoon are a rarer breed now, driven into near-extinction by the frustration of fuel injectors, computer systems, and ever-tighter work spaces under the hood.
Steeped in a tradition established by a frugal grandfather who would tear into a mechanical repair whether he knew what he was doing or not, I recall working on my first car with a sort of poverty-stricken pioneer spirit. I really had no idea how an engine worked — still don’t — but I figured that replacing a fan belt couldn’t be that tough. I don’t do much with my cars now that they cost quite a bit more than the $150 my ‘62 Valiant did, but I never thought that something as simple as replacing three screws would lead me to the point of exasperation.
Weeks ago, I took my small sport utility vehicle to a quick-change garage to have it serviced. Unlike the old days, when sliding under my car required only a low spot in the yard, I now just shell out whatever it takes to be done with an oil change in a few minutes.
As I sat in my car that afternoon, I watched through a crack between the opened hood and my dash as at least four young men tried to remove the three Phillips-head screws that hold the air filter cover in place.
(If you are not mechanically inclined, this is as technical as I will get since my maintenance knowledge pretty well ends with replacing the fuel filter on my riding mower).
It shouldn’t have been a difficult task to remove the screws and check the filter, but eventually one technician came to my side window and said they couldn’t get them out, that somebody had ruined the heads of one or two of them…. “We don’t have anything that can fit those screws,” he said. I told him I’d check the filter at home.
It took me about 10 minutes to cut grooves into the cratered screw heads with a hacksaw and use a small slotted screwdriver to slowly turn them out. But that wasn’t, by far, the most frustrating part of this experience.
The screws were an odd-looking sort, and despite having boxes of various nuts, nails, bolts, and other hardware in my parts arsenal, an hour of searching brought me to the realization that I had nothing that even resembled replacements. I drove the one decent screw I had back into the filter cover and figured I would pick up new ones at the local hardware store. Being picky, I wanted the original kind of screws; it couldn’t be, I thought, that difficult to find them.
I first tried two hardware stores, and at the suggestion of a friend, two larger supply stores that “have about everything.” I then tried a local business that specializes in nothing but fasteners and glues and the like, and was told they had never seen anything quite like my screws. “It looks like the kind of thing used to put furniture together,” the man behind the counter told me. He then suggested that I try two of the stores I had already been to, or, “You could always try re-tapping the fitting and put in new screws of a different kind.”
Still reasonably undaunted, I drove on to two auto parts places; they had never seen that type of screw either, but I was a bit more optimistic when I went to a car dealership that handles my make and asked about the screws at the service counter. A very patient gentleman there told me he “didn’t think the service department had ever had to replace the screws,” but was pretty sure he could look them up on his computer and order them. I knew I was in trouble when I saw his eyebrows raise just before he said, “Wow, they cost about $35 apiece. I don’t know why they are so expensive.”
Search-weary, I turned to the internet. A few mechanics forums led me to other owners who had a similar problem with the same model; replacing the screws, which were installed in Italy, where the car is assembled, was about $100. “Surely,” one man said on the forum, “you could re-drill those holes and try different screws. Why didn’t they just make the thing with clips, like other car manufacturers do?”
It’s a good question, but one thing was clear: there was no way I was going to spend that kind of money to replace three screws. I wasn’t going to drive another mile or ask another mechanic or type another computer entry; I was going to do what I should have already done: ask all my friends who also have boxes and drawers and coffee cans filled with screws and nails and bolts in their garages and shops to fix me up.
It all worked out. Three cheap sheet metal screws that my friend, Joe, gave to me one afternoon at lunch slid into the housing like butter—they were perfect, no drilling required. Total cost at 100 screws per box was about 18 cents. So much for my respect for always getting “original parts.”
This whole exercise in frustration has taught me something: I should have simply been less particular, and could have saved myself some time and gas and annoyance. Just in case though, I am looking around my yard for a low spot.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books can be found at a number of stores in the Wabash Valley, and at Amazon.com.
