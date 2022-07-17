The Off Season: ‘The oak tree loves patience’

Days ago, as a typically hot and muggy July Saturday was coming to an end, I told my wife I wanted to drive over to see the “tree in the middle of the road,” for it might not be there much longer, maybe.
I know much has been written and said about the fate of the ancient and failing Bur Oak that splits Greencastle Road in two just a few miles north of Fontanet. Two hundred years old — perhaps closer to three — the tree was there long before the road was, and it, just a path at first, is the oldest in Nevins Township, there as early as 1818. In all probability, the tree has been on that spot as the sun rose and fell on at least 75,000 days. As if she were writing about it, the poet, Mary Oliver, says, “The oak tree loves patience.”
The tree might as well have been there forever, for as long as men have walked on the high ground above the damp rich soil of Henry’s Prairie to the north, as long as teams of horses pulled wagons of grain and coal and timber from surrounding fields and mines and forests to markets, as long as the black tar of that narrow and twisted two-lane road has ever been, it has stood witness to everything that passed it in that quiet green spot in northern Vigo County.
In recent weeks, and with laudable effort by the county to keep something nearly inexplicably important alive, it looks as though the tree will survive, at least a while longer. A trio of arborists has been consulted and have put it on the intensive care list as a most critical patient. As of the morning of this writing, the tree’s largest limbs, barely supported by a rotting and diseased trunk, will be trimmed back in hopes of stabilizing both them and the bees that are housed deep inside. No life support system, no miracle fertilizer, no transplant can do much more at this point. I am an old tree hugger since my youth, and I have to admit a miracle is needed.
“I didn’t really realize until I wrote a little about it just how revered that tree is,” former Indiana state representative Clyde Kersey told me last week. Kersey, who grew up on Fontanet’s “south side” and graduated from the town’s school with the Class of ‘56, wrote a column about area history for the locally beloved “Fontanet Gazette,” the small town weekly that Bill and Phyllis Herb started in 1977 and sold in the community for just 15 cents a copy; in March 1977, Kersey’s “Historical Bits and Pieces” was about the tree.
“Today,” Kersey wrote 45 years ago, “right in the middle of the Greencastle Road, stands a magnificent oak tree. It stands proud and tall, a tribute to an earlier age that admired things of beauty and fought to preserve them.”
It seems as though virtually anyone who lives near or drives past the oak has a story to tell, and Kersey was no exception: “I remember that I was running for the county council once, and I had a photo, you know, a placard, made up that had my photo on it. I figured it would be seen out there, so I had the intention of putting one up on the tree. A man who lived by it saw me, and he told me, ‘You can put it up there if you want to, but I’ll tear it off after you leave.’ I didn’t put it up.”
Like me, Kersey found it hard to discover much verifiable about the tree’s past. One theory as to why it was never removed was that it was an original surveyor’s reference point, and it is true that early surveyors did cite memorably large trees in the early days of the territory. Of course, just as plausible an explanation was that the road — just a trail originally — first needed to be only one lane in width, and cutting a tree of that size was such a difficult chore that as the road was widened, it was easier to just leave it where it was.
Bur oaks, often called “mossycup” oaks, are notably long-lived. Tolerant to extreme temperatures, hardy regardless of available moisture, they often grow to 70 and 80 feet in height and have spreads reaching, or even, exceeding that. Massive trunks eventually support huge branches that produce large fringed acorns, a food source for just about anything living — turkey, squirrels, deer — that walks under it; they grow very slowly and are prodigious producers of shade, another reason, I am sure, that the tree stayed put so long. One source tells me that work crews, farmers, and teamsters often stopped under its cooling canopy just to rest a while.
The largest registered Bur Oak in Indiana is found in Posey County; it is 99 feet tall and has a crown spread of 128 feet. At the height of its glory, it isn’t hard to imagine the tree on Greencastle Road was its rival. Bill Herb, who would have graduated from Fontanet school had it not closed in 1961, and a lifetime resident of the town, remembers driving friends who had never seen it out to the tree. “You’d come around that curve and head west and make a couple of swerves, then go on the wrong side of the tree as they were screaming,” he said.
Years ago, I spoke with Joe Koch, the unofficial but highly knowledgeable historian of all things associated with Nevins Township. Joe is gone now, but he left a book behind that’s about the history of the towns and schools and churches and coal mines in the area; inevitably, and, along with about everything else he enjoyed discussing, we got around to the tree.
Joe told me that despite digging pretty deeply into the past, he found very little about the oak, other than a few stories about Colliers and Johnsons, two families who lived nearby at various times, defending the tree against crews wielding crosscuts and chainsaws. We should be glad for their devotion. He also told me the simplest explanation for the tree still being where it was: the road originally ran to the inside of the tree, but in the old days before asphalt, it would get too muddy to drive through on that lower shady side, so folks simply created a north-side lane. Before long, people used whatever side they wanted to.
Of course, there have been abundant social media posts about the tree’s recent decline; many are nostalgic remembrances of driving past it on the way to other places. One said that seeing the tree reminded her of riding home from church with her grandmother; another read, “It is a part of my history.”
As devoted to tradition and sentimentality as we often are, it’s hard to see that the old oak has just about worn itself out, and we need to appreciate it for the wonder it has been. Some things just can’t be replaced, even in a lifetime.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available at many Wabash Valley store, and at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.