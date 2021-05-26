It’s been nearly 40 years since I worked to clean a fence row on the edge of my yard with the man who had once owned my place. He had built the house and had raised a large family in it, and the spot had accumulated quite a bit of junk over the years. He said he’d be happy to take back some of what was still useful, so I enthusiastically pulled on my work gloves to get after it.
Working side-by-side in the itch of knee-deep weeds and the stick of elbow-high briars, we pulled old tires and woven wire from the tree line for a time, all the while wading our way into and out of patches of rather wicked-looking poison ivy. Having enough previous experience, and what I considered good sense, to display a healthy respect for the ivy, I told him I was planning a quick retreat to the hydrant to wash my arms off, maybe even grab a long-sleeved shirt in the house.
“Why that poison won’t hurt you,” the old boy said, just before grabbing a handful of its hideously lumpy leaves in his bare hands and biting off a few as I looked on in horror.
I had heard of people eating poison ivy before, but I had never seen anyone actually do it.
He told me that eating a little poison ivy makes you immune to catching it, then offered up a handful for me to try. I wanted nothing to do with his impromptu salad, but I have to admit that my admiration for his toughness ratcheted up a notch or two.
In the ensuing years, I’ve heard other old-timers make the same claim he had, but I’ve also read — including on a dermatologist’s website just before starting this story — that eating poison ivy is dangerous, that you can develop a rash in your throat, that it can compromise breathing, that under no circumstances should you do it. Perhaps it is a generational thing, but my grandfather seemed oblivious to the stuff too; if he’d ever had a reaction to poison ivy, he wouldn’t have admitted it anyway.
I have been diligent in trying to help my grandsons recognize poison ivy as we walk in the woods. Having a few ferocious childhood battles with its raw and relentless itch — most often on ankles and the backsides of knees — makes me want to help them avoid the experience. It seems as though the only remedies I recall from childhood against the scourge of poison ivy rash and its blisters was an ineffective coating of pink calamine lotion, or the nuclear option of a cotton ball soaked with isopropyl rubbing alcohol. My grandmother suggested that a little household bleach would “dry” up poison the fastest.
This story came to mind just a few nights ago, not because it takes me very long to fall asleep, but because I awoke scratching away at a spot on my left wrist, just where my watch sits during the day. I lay in the dark, at first thinking I had been stung or bitten; then I recalled that only a few days before I had cut weeds along a hillside. Surely, some descendent of that fence row ivy was growing there, lurking amid the henbit and nut sedge.
The poison ivy rash we’d all like to avoid is caused by an oily toxin called urushiol, present on some plants — including the stem — as a defense against those walking through it, or even eating it (I am thinking deer here, not humans). The “colorless to watery yellow” toxin is also found in poison oak and poison sumac, and to a lesser degree in a few other plants that may surprise us, like mangos. About 80 to 85 percent of us react to urushiol (originated with the Japanese word for lacquer), some more aggressively than others.
My wife says she still recalls a time she spent on a pond with a childhood friend whose grandfather thought nothing of pulling the poison ivy that grew around a little cabin with his bare hands. Why he didn’t catch it when she seemed to get a rash just by looking at the plants remains a mystery to her.
According to dermatologist Dr. Scott Guenthner of the Dermatology Center of Indiana, up to 50 million Americans a year develop a rash after coming into contact with this unholy trio of poisonous plants, that the rash usually develops anywhere from 12-48 hours afterward, and it usually takes 10 days or longer to resolve itself ... perhaps much longer if you recall youthful horror stories.Guenthner does offer some encouragement; he says poison ivy sensitivity “tends to decline with age,” that barrier creams that contain “bentoquatum” can help prevent it, and that generally, we get a bit smarter after the first rash to be on the lookout for the plants from then on.
Despite what I’ve heard over the years, scratching poison ivy doesn’t make it spread, although you can pass along urushiol to others on clothes and tools.
Unfortunately, you can even encounter urushiol in the smoke of plants you burn, as my hard-working but unfortunate nephew discovered earlier this spring after he labored to clear an area behind the old family farmhouse. The vines and leaves and twigs he burned looked as dead as could be, but it’s my understanding that urushiol can lay in wait for up to five years; he found out the hard way that it may be true.
I have either eradicated most of the poison ivy around my place — primarily pulled with gloved hands and cut with weed whackers — or otherwise know where I need to walk with care; I have no intention of going back to my bleach-dabbing days if I can help it. But just a few days ago, as I headed to the house for lunch, I stooped to pull a sprig of something poking up through our driveway gravel and realized a little late that what I had in my hand was a single sprout of poison ivy, illogically growing as a nasty loner where we park our car.
After tossing the ivy over the back hill, I went in and promptly washed my hands, twice.
